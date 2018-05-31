Wednesday, May 31, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Community outreach opportunities were discussed during Wednesday’s meeting of the Wyandot County Veteran’s Service Commission.
Wyandot County Veterans Service Officer Theresa Miller broached the idea of advertising at the 2018 Wyandot County Fair in the harness racing program as well as having a booth at the fair. Both Items were approved.
Barb Harber’s second grade class at South School Elementary in Upper Sandusky learned some valuable lessons over the last two months about bullying.
Following up on a project student Elijah Clements was doing, Harber got the entire class to sign anti-bullying pledges.