Wednesday, May 3, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
The Wyandot County Board of Commissioners accepted two bids totaling more than $1 million for renovations to two historical landmarks in the county.
Righter Company of Columbus was awarded the job of restoring and renovating the Parker and Swartz covered bridges.
Upper Sandusky city officials have received complaints about vehicles speeding at the reservoir, but police are limited to what they can do about it.
While 15 mph signs are posted, there is no city legislation to enforce the speed limit, Acting Upper Sandusky Police Chief Dan Ross said during Monday night’s safety committee meeting.
Login
Username or Email Address
Password
Remember Me