Wednesday, May 10, 2017

An Upper Sandusky man was sentenced to more than four years in prison on burglary charges Monday in Wyandot County Common Pleas Court.
Zachary D. Young, 19, was sentenced to four and a half years on three counts of burglary and two counts of grand theft, all third-degree felonies.
CAREY — A 40-year-old Marion man accused of raping a child was arrested Monday afternoon in Wyandot County.
Michael C. Brown is charged with two counts of rape, a first-degree felony, Marion Municipal Court records show.
