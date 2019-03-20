Wednesday, March 20, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Upper Sandusky City Council agreed on a minimum bid for the sale of Waterworks Park at its meeting Monday.
The city has owned 12 of the acres of Waterworks Park since the early 1900s and it purchased 16 additional acres for $2,000 an acre in 1998.
The Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District Board of Education continued visiting each of its buildings by holding its meeting Monday evening at East Elementary and giving East students a chance to share some of the happenings at the school.