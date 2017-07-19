Wednesday, July 19, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
SYCAMORE — Sycamore village officials strongly urge residents, business owners and all interested parties to attend a public hearing about a rezoning request that may set the table for a Dollar General store to come to town.
The public hearing is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Sycamore firehouse.
The Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School Board officially hired Patty Parrott as Union School assistant principal during Monday evening’s board meeting.
Principal Jim Wheeler said about 12 candidates were interviewed but Parrott stood out.