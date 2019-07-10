Wednesday, July 10, 2019

The Mohawk Board of Education voted to increase lunch prices for the 2019-20 school year at its meeting Monday evening. Treasurer Rhonda Feasel reported the school had a $30,000 deficit in the lunch budget due to experienced staff at the top of the pay scale and having fewer students. She said the budget could survive one more year without making a change but recommended a 25 cent increase, although lunch will need a 50 cent total increase to balance the deficit.