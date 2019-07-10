Wednesday, July 10, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
First responders are pictured on scene on the 700 block of Marseilles Avenue on Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle injury crash.
According to an Upper Sandusky Police Department accident report, Darlene Ferguson, 71, Upper Sandusky, failed to yield at a stop sign on Fairview Street and pulled out onto Marseilles Avenue in a red 2015 Ford Escape, where she was struck by a chrome 2005 Hyundai Accent driven by Timothy Giles, 28, Morral.
The Mohawk Board of Education voted to increase lunch prices for the 2019-20 school year at its meeting Monday evening.
Treasurer Rhonda Feasel reported the school had a $30,000 deficit in the lunch budget due to experienced staff at the top of the pay scale and having fewer students. She said the budget could survive one more year without making a change but recommended a 25 cent increase, although lunch will need a 50 cent total increase to balance the deficit.