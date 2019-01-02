Wednesday, January 2, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Voting has concluded for the top 10 stories of 2018 in Wyandot County among the staff at the Daily Chief-Union, and there are a wide variety of topics this year with a mix of both good and bad news.
A team of six employees of the DC-U voted on their top picks, with the focus being on topics that had the most impact on Wyandot County residents.
With the success of the Upper Sandusky community Christmas tree last year at Stepping Stones Park, Upper Tree group founder and local resident Bill Caine had high hopes for the second go-around in 2018.
Those hopes were realized for the most part, Caine said.