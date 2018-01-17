Wednesday, January 17, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
COLUMBUS — The Wyandot County Fair queen has a new ribbon to add to her collection.
Upper Sandusky High School senior Hannah Ziegler was named runner-up Ohio Fairs Queen for 2018 on Jan. 6 during the Ohio Fair Managers Convention.
A local couple is raising money to go on their second trip to help those in need.
Jonathan Distel, co-owner of AJ’s Heavenly Pizza in Upper Sandusky, and his wife, April, helped victims of Hurricane Harvey last September by traveling to Texas with a truckful of supplies to help flood victims.