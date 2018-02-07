Wednesday, February 7, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Upper Sandusky Mayor Scott Washburn delivered his State of the City speech at the city council meeting Monday.
Washburn praised the city’s employees, who he said go above and beyond the call of duty.
CAREY — Carey Village Council on Monday voted to table the first reading of an ordinance authorizing and directing the village administrator to advertise for, accept bids and enter into a contract with the successful lowest and best bidder for an automatic meter reader project.