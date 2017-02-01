Wednesday, February 1, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Tickle your funny bone and tantalize your taste buds when Hannah’s House Celebrity Roast returns Feb. 10.
Upper Sandusky Mayor Scott Washburn, Wyandot County Prosecutor’s Office investigator Bill Latham, local comedian Matt Vanderpool and Upper Sandusky Middle School teacher Bert Dible will take turns throwing comedic jabs at Everett Taylor, owner of T & T Sports Lounge in downtown Upper Sandusky.
An Upper Sandusky man was sentenced to prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to two third-degree felonies in Wyandot County Common Pleas Court.
Christopher M. Johnson, 38, pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft and burglary in regards to an incident that occurred on CH 97 near Ohio 53.
