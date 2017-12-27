Wednesday, December 27, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Something special is happening in Upper Sandusky’s Stepping Stones Park this holiday season.
A small pine tree was chosen as a community tree for Christmas decorating less than two weeks ago on Dec. 11. It’s being called “The Upper Tree.”
CAREY — A raucous crowd at the Our Lady of Consolation School gymnasium witnessed its eighth graders battle a group of staff All-Stars Thursday afternoon in the inaugural Christmas Benefit Basketball Game.
And it was all for a good cause.