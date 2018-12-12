Wednesday, December 12, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
SYCAMORE — Sycamore Village Council held its final meeting of 2018 at council chambers Tuesday evening.
Village Administrator Chuck Clark thanked the women at the office as well as every one of the village’s current and recently retired employees for getting a lot done this year.
SYCAMORE — Mohawk Local School District held its final board of education meeting for 2018, which also was the last meeting for Superintendent Ken Ratliff, who retires at the end of the year. Ratliff has served as Mohawk superintendent for nine years.