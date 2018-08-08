Wednesday, August 8, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
CAREY — At their meeting on Monday, Carey Village Council unanimously approved an ordinance authorizing Mayor Jennifer Rathburn and Village Administrator Roy Johnson to enter into a school resource officer contract with Carey Exempted Village School District Superintendent Michael Wank and Carey Police Chief Richard Kesler.
Upper Sandusky Mayor Scott Washburn presented a letter from the Ohio Department of Transportation concerning two at-grade crossings of U.S. 23/30 that will have access removed at CH 50 and CH 121 at the Upper Sandusky Safety Committee and City Council meetings Monday.