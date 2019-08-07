Wednesday, August 7, 2019

CAREY — At its meeting Monday, Carey Village Council took steps toward resuming a culvert project that will help with the flow of water throughout the village. Councilors approved a first reading of an ordinance that would authorize Village Administrator Roy Johnson to make an application for and to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Public Works Commission, Round 34, or the Small Government Commission in an amount not to exceed $426,000 combined loan and/or grant and appropriating the necessary funds.