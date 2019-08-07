Wednesday, August 7, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
The Wyandot County Sheriff’s office is awaiting official autopsy results of a deceased dog found at a Wyandot County facility before pursuing charges against the owners, Sheriff Mike Hetzel said Monday.
In a press release Friday, Hetzel said Orville and Debbra Alabaugh, of Tiffin, face potential criminal prosecution, as well as charges through the State of Ohio Department of Agriculture. Hetzel confirmed Monday that the sheriff’s office intends to file charges of some kind.
CAREY — At its meeting Monday, Carey Village Council took steps toward resuming a culvert project that will help with the flow of water throughout the village.
Councilors approved a first reading of an ordinance that would authorize Village Administrator Roy Johnson to make an application for and to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Public Works Commission, Round 34, or the Small Government Commission in an amount not to exceed $426,000 combined loan and/or grant and appropriating the necessary funds.