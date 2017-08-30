Wednesday, August 30, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
A truck cab burst into flames in the parking lot of a gas station Tuesday morning, drawing a quick response from Upper Sandusky firefighters.
The department was notified of a fire at Love’s Truck Tire Care around 9:56 a.m., as the 1,000-gallon pumper was returning from a fire drill at Essex Place, according to the USFD report.
A Bellevue man was arrested early this morning after he ran from deputies into a cornfield in Tymochtee Township on Monday evening.
A patrolling deputy clocked a vehicle speeding on Ohio 67 just after 6 p.m., and the vehicle pulled into a driveway on the 5400 block where a female driver and male passenger both exited the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s report.