Wednesday, August 29, 2018

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Even though the Riverdale Local School District has seen an increase of about 34 students this year, that won’t result in a large increase in funding.
District Treasurer Jodie Ribley began her report at Monday’s regular monthly meeting by stating that the 2018-19 school year has started out well, with new employees added to the system and students back in classes with a possible increase in enrollment.
The median crossovers at CH 50 and CH 121 along U.S. 23/U.S. 30 in Upper Sandusky will closed this week and removal of all access there will be considered next year.
The medians at CH 50 and CH 121 along U.S. 23/U.S. 30 will be closed off with construction barrels and signage on U.S. 23/U.S. 30 and on the local roads approaching the intersections will be modified to reflect the change in access.