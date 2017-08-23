Wednesday, August 23, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
HARPSTER — The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an unidentified man who …
The burden on Upper Sandusky taxpayers for a fire truck upgrade was just reduced drastically.
City auditor Mark Droll announced at last night’s council meeting that the United States Department of Agriculture had approved a grant-loan package to help cover the cost of a 2012 Pierce 100-foot SkyArm Arrow XT ladder truck, which the city agreed to purchase for $680,000 in late July.