Wednesday, August 15, 2018

SYCAMORE — A memorial bench was dedicated in a ceremony for former Sycamore Police officer William “Bill” Clady on Monday in downtown Sycamore.
Clady served the village of Sycamore from 1979 until his retirement in 2003. He died Feb. 1, 2017, at age 73.
CAREY — Carey Exempted Village School District Board of Education members on Monday approved a motion to appoint board members Greg McCartney and Matt Stombaugh to a joint traffic committee.
The joint traffic committee will discuss the best way to address traffic flow, an often-discussed topic within the village of Carey, with members of the Carey Village Council.