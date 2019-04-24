Wednesday, April 24, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Riverdale Board of Education, with three members present, approved a list of action items at its regular monthly meeting Monday.
The board approved:
An Upper Sandusky man was rescued Sunday afternoon after his vehicle became disabled in high water.
A Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office report states deputies were dispatched at 3:17 p.m. to the 7000 block of TH 29 in Tymochtee Township for a caller who said their vehicle was in the water and couldn’t get out.