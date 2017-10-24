Tuesday, October 24, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The Wyandot County Historical Society was honored on Oct. 14 to host members of the McConnell family whose ancestors constructed, lived in and donated the Beery/McConnell House to the Society for use as a museum. Seven members of the family traveled from Illinois and Florida to view the recent restorations and changes to the site.
The Wyandot County Community Foundation awarded $11,472 in grants at its awards ceremony breakfast Friday morning at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Representatives of nonprofit or governmental units receiving an award shared how their grant will be used.