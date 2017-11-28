Tuesday, November 28, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
A pair of juveniles led the Upper Sandusky police on a high speed chase in excess of 100 mph early Sunday morning.
The police report states an officer observed a vehicle without working tail lights at the intersection of East Wyandot Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Four projects in Wyandot County received approval for grant funding Friday at the District 16 - Round of 32 for the Ohio Public Works Commission.
The first project funded was a joint township/county paving in Wyandot County.