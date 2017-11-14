Tuesday, November 14, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
SYCAMORE — The Wyandot County Office of Economic Development held its ninth annual dinner Monday at the Sycamore Community Center.
WCOED Executive Director Greg Moon kicked off the program with an update on the organization and Wyandot County overall.
NEVADA — Nevada Village Council is looking at the possibility of hiring a part-time maintenance person after councilman Greg “Tom” Durham told council during Monday night’s meeting that the Ohio Revised Code says “the mayor must appoint” someone into such a position.