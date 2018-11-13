Tuesday, November 13, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Imagine thinking a family member had been dead for decades, only to discover not only were they alive in Florida but they were the longest living female World War II veteran?
That was the case of John Walker, an Upper Sandusky city councilman, and his Aunt Ruth.
With one book already under her belt, Kelsey McBride was not one to rest on her laurels.
McBride, a 26-year-old Harpster woman with autism, published her first coloring book “Kelsey and Friends” this past September with the help of the First National Bank of Sycamore.