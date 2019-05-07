Tuesday, May 7, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
NEVADA — A new stage and several new brews highlighted the 2019 seasonal opening of the White Shutter Winery and Brewery on Saturday.
Local band Grape Jam performed after the rain died down and food trucks from The Corner Inn and Whitetail Ridge also were available for attendees.
The Wyandot County Museum officially opens for the 2019 season today.
Director and curator of the museum Ronald Marvin Jr. explained that since the museum closed in mid-December, renovations have been underway at the museum, racing against the clock to finish the projects before its opening.