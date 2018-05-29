Tuesday, May 29, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
A former U.S. Navy pilot and Upper Sandusky native will have the opportunity to address his hometown about his service to his country and the sacrifice of others.
Commander Matt Arnold, a United States Navy veteran, is the featured guest speaker at Upper Sandusky’s Memorial Day ceremony Monday.
“I’m honored to have the privilege to speak to the community,” Arnold said.
