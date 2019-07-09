Tuesday, July 9, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
BUCYRUS — In the midst of the changes with the new building project at Wynford Local School District, the new high school principal for the 2019-2020 school year, will be a familiar face.
Julie Miller was named high school principal at Wynford Local School District’s board of education meeting in May. She is replacing previous high school principal Chris Solis, who has taken the position of building principal at Tri-Rivers.
