Tuesday, July 25, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
Crane Township trustees honored road maintenance supervisor Bill Shumaker prior to a meeting Monday night. Shumaker is set to retire after working the roads of the township for 34 years.
“It’s been a good ride,” Shumaker said. “I’ve really enjoyed serving the taxpayers of Crane Township.”
In February, a group of men that included members of the Veterans Heritage Foundation and local officials, traveled to Inman Cemetery in Salem Township to discuss the best plan of action to restore the final resting place of one of Wyandot County’s sons.