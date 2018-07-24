Tuesday, July 24, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Geophysicist Ryan North returned to Upper Sandusky this week to offer his assistance with the unmarked Wyandot County Infirmary Cemetery.
A native of Upper Sandusky, North currently resides in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
On behalf of the men and women of the Upper Sandusky Police Department, Chief Dan Ross invites the community to join in celebrating the service of former USPD K-9 Hunter.
A park bench is being dedicated at 6:30 p.m. July 31, 2018, on the front lawn of the Upper Sandusky Safety Building in honor of Hunter’s service to the community.