Tuesday, July 18, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
CAREY — Hundreds of people packed Memorial Park on Sunday afternoon to watch baseball and show support for the family of a fallen player.
Carey Youth Baseball dedicated a new scoreboard at the park in memory of Ethan Ickes during a ceremony Sunday prior to all local teams taking the field.
“Serving the children of the world, one community at a time.”
That is Kiwanis International’s mission, and the Upper Sandusky chapter of the service organization is working to put closets filled with new clothing items for children in kindergarten to fourth grades in every Wyandot County elementary school.