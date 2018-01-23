Tuesday, January 23, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
A family with deep roots in Upper Sandusky lost nearly all their possessions in a house fire three weeks ago.
Dan and Nicole Seitz’s rented home in Branson, Missouri, caught fire Jan. 3.
A Sycamore man was arrested in the afternoon Sunday after allegedly crashing his vehicle into the Bridgestone Corporation building in Upper Sandusky.
Sean Cassaro, 41, of Sycamore, was arrested for felony vandalism and was transported to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.