Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Voting has concluded for the top 10 stories of 2017 in Wyandot County among the staff at The Daily Chief-Union, and there is a wide variety of topics this year split almost evenly between good news and bad news.
A team of six employees of the DC-U voted on their top picks, with the focus being on topics that had the most impact on Wyandot County residents.
SYCAMORE — Sycamore Village Council bid farewell to two of its longest-serving members at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Ralph Decker and Dawn Needles have both served on the council for 20 years and are retiring.
At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, Sycamore Mayor Vicki Weininger acknowledged both council members.