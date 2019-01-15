Tuesday, January 15, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
A 17-year-old Mohawk High School student was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident east of Upper Sandusky.
Heather J. Raypole, of Sycamore, was pronounced deceased at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Toledo.
An Upper Sandusky High School graduate is hoping he can spark residents of Wyandot County to help make a huge difference for at-risk youth in the community.
Justin Swartz recently began the Wyandot County Mentoring Program.
He was motivated to try something new after spending a decade working with children in need.