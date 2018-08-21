Tuesday, August 21, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
A Carey family of four’s home burned Saturday morning, Carey Fire Chief Chad Snyder said.
The Carey Fire Department was paged to 811 E. Findlay St., Lot 24, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday and flames were coming out of two rear windows of the trailer home, Snyder said.
Almost all counties in Ohio have public transportation, but Wyandot County is on the short-list of those that do not. That could be changing, however, as the Ohio Department of Transportation has accepted a letter of intent from the Hancock Hardin Wyandot Putnam Community Action Commission to apply for funding to expand public transportation offerings to include Wyandot County.