Thursday, September 26, 2019

Wyandot Classics and Cruisers is gearing up for another great year its Autumn Cruise show Saturday in downtown Upper Sandusky.
Now in its 19th year, organizer Dave Yeater, said the event is on track with last year with preregistrations and is expected to bring around 700 vehicles, 25 years and older, Saturday and many more people from around Ohio and surrounding states looking to enjoy a good car show and cruise-in.
Upper Sandusky City Council President Don Spiegel and his daughter, Leah Brugmann were arrested on domestic violence charges on the 400 block of North Fourth Street on Tuesday.
According to an Upper Sandusky police report, dispatch was advised of a fight at 470 North Fourth Street at approximately 5:26 p.m.