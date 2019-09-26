Thursday, September 26, 2019

Wyandot Classics and Cruisers is gearing up for another great year its Autumn Cruise show Saturday in downtown Upper Sandusky. Now in its 19th year, organizer Dave Yeater, said the event is on track with last year with preregistrations and is expected to bring around 700 vehicles, 25 years and older, Saturday and many more people from around Ohio and surrounding states looking to enjoy a good car show and cruise-in.