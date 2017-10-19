Thursday, October 19, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
To say Wyandot County Emergency Medical Service Coordinator Dale Risley is excited about his new EMS/EMA facility in Upper Sandusky would be an understatement.
CAREY — Carey officials will conduct interviews for a new police captain who is likely to become the next village police chief.
Delivering the administrative update in Roy Johnson’s absence (illness), Mayor Jennifer Rathburn announced during Monday’s regular council meeting that Chief Rich Kesler has opened the captain job up to current command officers.