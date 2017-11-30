Thursday, November 30, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The village of Sycamore has two more EMTs.
Sycamore Fire Chief Rodney Clinger swore in Brittany Dayton and Kevin Kozel as EMTs Tuesday evening at the Sycamore Village Council meeting.
MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Riverdale Local Schools Board of Education expressed its support for Ohio Senate Bill 216, the “deregulation bill,” during Monday night’s board meeting.
Riverdale Superintendent Jeff Young informed the board of the bill, known as the Ohio Public School Deregulation Act.