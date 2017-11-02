Thursday, November 2, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Six people are seeking four available spots on Upper Sandusky City Council during Tuesday’s election.
Candidates are Independent Tom Karcher, Democrat Roxanna Karg, and Republicans Aaron Korte, Donald Spiegel, John Walker and Kenneth Wessler.
SYCAMORE — The Sycamore’s parks committee met with leaders from local business leaders Tuesday to discuss plans for 2018.
Dean Keller, President of the First National Bank of Sycamore, presented a fundraising letter that he would like to send to local businesses and private citizens to collect pledges toward the pool and the parks.