Thursday, May 30, 2019

BUCYRUS — Alizhah Watson might still be feeling some pain, but he’s got nothing to lose.
The Wynford senior strained his hamstring at the end of the 400 relay in the regional finals Friday and was unable to complete the meet.
SYCAMORE — Sycamore is in desperate need of lifeguards and pool managers.
Village Administrator Chuck Clark reported that the pool didn’t open on time this year due to a lack of lifeguards and a manager during Tuesday’s Sycamore Village Council meeting.