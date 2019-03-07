Thursday, March 7, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
The Wyandot County Recycling Center debuted its new education specialist and mascot this past week.
Patricia Anderson, who retired as principal of St. Peter School in Upper Sandusky last year, will fill the role of educating the community on ways they can help the environment.
The Upper Sandusky Police Department is on the lookout for two suspects related to a Feb. 10 theft from Walmart.
The department released a pair of surveillance photos Tuesday morning.