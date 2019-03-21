Thursday, March 21, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The family of an Upper Sandusky man says he was a victim in the Mount Carmel overdose scandal.
Robert P. Lee, of Upper Sandusky, died at Mt. Carmel-St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville on Oct. 13, 2017. He was 70.
The family later learned that Dr. William Husel had ordered a lethal dose of fentanyl, the immediate cause of Lee’s death.
SYCAMORE — The Mohawk Board of Education was given multiple options for what to do with the Rover Pipeline money Tuesday at its regularly scheduled meeting.
The board heard from Mike Burns, a representative from Baird who spoke on investment and debt strategies.
Burns said this is an unusual time in the market where rates have gone up for the past three years while borrowing costs have gone down for the past five months.