Thursday, March 1, 2018

Wyandot County representatives including township trustees, the county commissioners, community leaders and first responders met Tuesday to discuss ways to improve safety at dangerous at-grade intersections on U.S. 23.
Tuesday’s meeting was a follow-up to the U.S. 23 Corridor Access Study stakeholder meeting hosted by ODOT representatives on Jan. 30.
SYCAMORE — Sycamore Village Council approved an insulation proposal for its electric building Tuesday during its regularly scheduled meeting.
Village Administrator Chuck Clark reached out for bids from two companies to insulate the electric building, and a company based out of Mansfield was capable of using a one-inch foam spray, which will help maintain temperature in the building.