Thursday, June 7, 2018

CAREY — Throughout her 40-year teaching career, recently retired Carey High School Spanish teacher Judy Widman taught the Spanish language to young people in many different schools.
She taught at Notre Dame High School in Portsmouth, her first teaching job, after studying abroad at Schiller International University in Spain while she was a student at Ohio State University.
The Upper Sandusky Safety Committee heard from area township trustees Monday in advance of a vote for mutual aid fire protection contracts, which expire July 1.
Upper Sandusky Fire Department Chief Lynn Yeater previously attended all area township meetings with trustees to explain what has been going on at the department and the need for an increase in rates.