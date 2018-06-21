Thursday, June 21, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Bonnie Wolfe is hosting the annual art exhibit of her students from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at her studio, located at 10627 CH 91, Upper Sandusky.
This year’s exhibit, featuring the art of 40 students and will include inks, oils, watercolors and acrylics.
Proudly displayed behind the cash register at Woods Antiques ‘N More in Upper Sandusky is a baseball bat engraved “Best Sponsors in Baseball.”
The bat was awarded to Janice and Irv Woods by coach Andy Shepherd’s team of kindergartners through second graders following the 2017 season.