Thursday, July 25, 2019

The legal process for the break-in and theft of guns at Wyandot Firearms in Upper Sandusky on July 14, 2018, reached its conclusion Tuesday as the final defendant in the case was sentenced.
Joseph M. O’Neil, 18, Marion, pleaded guilty to attempted theft of a firearm from a federally licensed firearms distributor, a second-degree felony, and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, on May 30.
COLUMBUS — Fifty years after the first moon landing, this iconic moment in American history is being honored in the 2019 butter display at the Ohio State Fair.
The sculptures are made from more than 2,200 pounds of butter, capturing the most memorable moments from the July 1969 Apollo 11 mission to the moon.