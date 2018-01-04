Thursday, January 4, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
KIRBY — Twenty three dogs were removed from a Kirby residence Wednesday evening by the Wyandot County Humane Society after calls from concerned community members.
The sheriff’s report states dispatch received numerous calls about the welfare of dogs in Kirby due to a Facebook post, including from a news station in Cleveland.
A small meth operation was thwarted by the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit Tuesday.
A press release states on Tuesday the WCMCU and METRICH Enforcement Unit was notified of two people staying at 15486 TH 71 in Upper Sandusky with felony warrants out of Franklin County.