Thursday, January 3, 2019

The Wyandot County Commissioners and Ohio Department of Transportation are seeking public comment in a meeting at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Wyandot County Courthouse.
The meeting will discuss ODOT’s recent decision to close the CH 50 and CH 121 intersections on the U.S. 23/U.S. 30 corridor north of Upper Sandusky.
Voting has concluded for the top 10 stories of 2018 in Wyandot County among the staff at the Daily Chief-Union, and there are a wide variety of topics this year with a mix of both good and bad news.
A team of six employees of the DC-U voted on their top picks, with the focus being on topics that had the most impact on Wyandot County residents.