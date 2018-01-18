Thursday, January 18, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
A Sycamore couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday.
Bill and Carolyn Bogard were married Jan. 16, 1953.
Upper Sandusky is about to get a new street sweeper.
The Upper Sandusky Service Committee met with Michael Thoma of Southeastern Equipment Tuesday evening to finalize discussion of the purchase of a Schwarze A-7 Tornado street sweeper.