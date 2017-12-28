Thursday, December 28, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
SYCAMORE — Sycamore Village Council bid farewell to two of its longest-serving members at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Ralph Decker and Dawn Needles have both served on the council for 20 years and are retiring.
At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, Sycamore Mayor Vicki Weininger acknowledged both council members.
While most Wyandot County residents were spending the weekend with their families to celebrate Christmas, some were making sacrifices to keep the roads safe.
The National Weather Service says over 3 inches of snow fell over the weekend and there were wind gusts of up to 36 mph on Christmas Day, which quickly could have caused drifting on the roads if not for the response of the county and township snowplow crews.