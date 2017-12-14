Thursday, December 14, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
SYCAMORE — The Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department has 10 potential EMS recruits on the way. Chief Rod Clinger reported at Tuesday’s village council meeting that two EMS candidates were in the middle of training, four current firefighters had begun cross-EMS training...
SYCAMORE — The Wyandot County Office of Economic Development gave a presentation at Monday’s meeting of the Mohawk Board of Education.
Greg Moon, the executive director of the WCOED, spoke at length about the new website CommunityOpportunity.com, which is like a social media site for employment opportunities.