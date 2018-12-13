Thursday, December 13, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
CAREY — The final Mayor’s Breakfast of 2018 was held Tuesday morning at Splinter’s Cafe in Carey.
Deputy Director of Ohio Homeland Security Russ Decker was the featured speaker.
SYCAMORE — Sycamore Village Council held its final meeting of 2018 at council chambers Tuesday evening.
Village Administrator Chuck Clark thanked the women at the office as well as every one of the village’s current and recently retired employees for getting a lot done this year.